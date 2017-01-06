FIFTEEN MONTHS and nearly $1.6 million later, a Republican-run House panel investigating Planned Parenthood and fetal tissue research ended up where it started: with no evidence of wrongdoing. That has not deterred the Republicans from proposing a political agenda so extreme it should scare not only those who care about women’s health care but also anyone who values science and its contributions.
Republicans Look To Punish Planned Parenthood — Without Any Evidence
Seeded on Fri Jan 6, 2017 9:35 AM
