The Democratic Party establishment has responded to Hillary Clinton’s election loss the same way they would have responded had Hillary Clinton won, by changing absolutely nothing. Clinton’s overt embrace of wealthy donors and establishment figures from both political parties repelled thousands of voters toward third parties, voting for Trump, or apathy.
The DNC Hands The Democratic Party Over To David Brock And Billionaire Donors
Current Status: Blessed (1)
Seeded on Tue Jan 17, 2017 9:03 AM
keyboard shortcuts: V vote up article J next comment K previous comment