Now that institutions of higher learning have been thoroughly molded in the principles and practices of white guilt, it's time to turn to the high schools.
For that, we take you to Chicago's affluent North Shore suburbs, where the excellent New Trier High School has set aside an entire day to program student minds with the shame of white privilege.
White Guilt Invades Elite Illinois High School
Current Status: Blessed (1)
Seeded on Tue Feb 21, 2017 10:03 AM
keyboard shortcuts: V vote up article J next comment K previous comment