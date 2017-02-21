Newsvine

IndependentVoter

About Articles: 8 Seeds: 2401 Comments: 28464 Since: Aug 2007

White Guilt Invades Elite Illinois High School

Current Status: Blessed (1)
Seeded by IndependentVoter View Original Article: SOURCE FAVICONCampaign Standard
Seeded on Tue Feb 21, 2017 10:03 AM
Discuss:
Article Photo

Now that institutions of higher learning have been thoroughly molded in the principles and practices of white guilt, it's time to turn to the high schools.

For that, we take you to Chicago's affluent North Shore suburbs, where the excellent New Trier High School has set aside an entire day to program student minds with the shame of white privilege.

keyboard shortcuts:    V vote up article    J next comment    K previous comment

In these nations:

Comments are loading…

Code of Honor