The U.N. nuclear watchdog said on Thursday that Iran was endangering support for a landmark deal with major powers by twice overstepping a "soft" limit on sensitive material.
The International Atomic Energy Agency (IAEA) said in a report last week that Iran had slightly exceeded the 130-tonne limit on its stock of heavy water for a second time since the deal was put in place in January, although it had not concealed the fact and had proposed remedial action.
U.N. Watchdog Says Iran Is Endangering Support For Nuclear Deal
Seeded on Thu Nov 17, 2016 9:31 AM
