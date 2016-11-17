U.N. Watchdog Says Iran Is Endangering Support For Nuclear Deal

The U.N. nuclear watchdog said on Thursday that Iran was endangering support for a landmark deal with major powers by twice overstepping a "soft" limit on sensitive material.

The International Atomic Energy Agency (IAEA) said in a report last week that Iran had slightly exceeded the 130-tonne limit on its stock of heavy water for a second time since the deal was put in place in January, although it had not concealed the fact and had proposed remedial action.