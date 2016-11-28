Fidel Castro: Death of Cuban Dictator, A Tyrant

The headline over the Associated Press story read, “Cuba’s Fidel Castro, Who Defied U.S. for 50 Years, Dies at 90.” Actually, he defied it for closer to 60 years, in that his regime is still going. In any case, the headline expressed a view of Castro that many people have, all over the world: Castro as defier of the yanqui colossus and its imperialism. But that is a U.S.-centric view.

Oddly, Cubans tend to view Castro as their dictator. Or former dictator, or, now, late dictator. Their current dictator is the younger Castro brother, Raul.