Newsvine

IndependentVoter

About Articles: 8 Seeds: 2372 Comments: 28054 Since: Aug 2007

Donald Trump Is the Greatest Threat to American Democracy in Our Lifetime

Current Status: Blessed (1)
Seeded by IndependentVoter View Original Article: SOURCE FAVICONThe Nation
Seeded on Mon Nov 28, 2016 2:21 PM
Discuss:
Article Photo

Donald Trump’s tweets yesterday about “the millions of people who voted illegally in 2016” and “serious voter fraud in Virginia, New Hampshire and California” cannot be dismissed as just another Twitter meltdown from the president-elect. (It goes without saying that Trump’s claims are categorically false.)

keyboard shortcuts:    V vote up article    J next comment    K previous comment

In these nations:

Comments are loading…

Code of Honor