Senate Votes 99-0 To Defy Obama On Iran Sanctions

Thu Dec 1, 2016
Senate Democrats and Republicans voted overwhelmingly to renew sanctions on Iran for 10 years Thursday, despite attempts by the Obama administration to stymie Congress.

The sweeping congressional approval comes in the aftermath of a United Nations report documenting Iranian violations of the Iran nuclear deal and the election of President-elect Donald Trump, who has called the agreement "the worst deal ever negotiated."

