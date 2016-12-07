In the six years since enactment of the Affordable Care Act, Republicans have sworn that, given the chance, they would “repeal and replace” it. Now they need to deliver. Repeal should be relatively simple. Enacting a replacement and implementing it won’t be. And repeal without having an agreed-on plan for replacement in place is a recipe for calamity, as a new Urban Institute study shows.
Repealing Obamacare Without Replacing It Would Be A Disaster
Seeded on Wed Dec 7, 2016 10:20 AM
