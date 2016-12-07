Newsvine

IndependentVoter

About Articles: 8 Seeds: 2372 Comments: 28054 Since: Aug 2007

Repealing Obamacare Without Replacing It Would Be A Disaster

Current Status: Blessed (1)
Seeded by IndependentVoter View Original Article: SOURCE FAVICONThe Washington Post
Seeded on Wed Dec 7, 2016 10:20 AM
Discuss:
Article Photo

In the six years since enactment of the Affordable Care Act, Republicans have sworn that, given the chance, they would “repeal and replace” it. Now they need to deliver. Repeal should be relatively simple. Enacting a replacement and implementing it won’t be. And repeal without having an agreed-on plan for replacement in place is a recipe for calamity, as a new Urban Institute study shows.

keyboard shortcuts:    V vote up article    J next comment    K previous comment

In these nations:

Comments are loading…

Code of Honor