The events we’ve seen in the run-up to the inauguration of Donald Trump have only confirmed that he represents a threat to our democracy and governing norms in multiple unprecedented ways. But this isn’t just a story about Donald Trump. It’s also a story about congressional Republicans.
Trump Is Threatening To Wreck Our Democracy. Blame The Republicans Who Are Looking The Other Way
Seeded on Wed Dec 14, 2016 10:02 AM
