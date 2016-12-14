Newsvine

IndependentVoter

About Articles: 8 Seeds: 2372 Comments: 28054 Since: Aug 2007

Trump Is Threatening To Wreck Our Democracy. Blame The Republicans Who Are Looking The Other Way

Current Status: Blessed (1)
Seeded by IndependentVoter View Original Article: SOURCE FAVICONThe Washington Post
Seeded on Wed Dec 14, 2016 10:02 AM
Discuss:
Article Photo

The events we’ve seen in the run-up to the inauguration of Donald Trump have only confirmed that he represents a threat to our democracy and governing norms in multiple unprecedented ways. But this isn’t just a story about Donald Trump. It’s also a story about congressional Republicans.

keyboard shortcuts:    V vote up article    J next comment    K previous comment

In these nations:

Comments are loading…

Code of Honor