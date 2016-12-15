The Violence At Aleppo Is A Stain On The World's Conscience. And It Will Likely Go Unpunished

The slow, painful fall of Aleppo will not, unfortunately, mean the end of war in Syria. It won’t even mean the end of the slaughter of helpless civilians. Still, as Samantha Power, the U.S. ambassador to the United Nations, told the Security Council on Tuesday, Aleppo will stand with the 1994 genocide of Tutsis in Rwanda, the 1995 siege of Srebrenica and the 1988 gas attacks against Iraqi Kurds in Halabja as events in world history that “define modern evil, that stain our conscience decades later.” And it will in all likelihood go unpunished.