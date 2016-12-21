U.S. Department of Energy Misconduct

Findings

A.DOE management developed a scheme to withhold information from congressional staff.

B. Dr. Metting was directed to omit information from a presentation to congressional staff given during the briefing.

C. DOE management avoided critical information pertinent to the continuance of the LDRRP.

D. DOE management worked to kill the LDRRP because it did not further the Administration’s goals to advance climate research.

E. With regard to H.R. 5544, DOE management sought to manipulate congressional staff – both republican and democratic staff.

F. DOE management and senior employees gave intentionally misleading statements to Congress.

G. Dr. Carruthers and Dr. Weatherwax both made inconsistent statements at different points during the Committee’s investigation.

H. Management quickly took steps to remove Dr. Metting from federal service.

I. Dr. Metting was removed for providing Congress with candid testimony without regard to the potential chilling effect on other scientists.

J. Dr. Metting was the DOE’s sole expert on LDRR and her opinion was silenced to further political interests.