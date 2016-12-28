5 Ways Many Americans' Finances Will Take A Hit Under Trump:

The stock-market surge that CNBC and Fox Business News are calling the “Trump rally” has sent the Dow Jones Industrial Average up by more than 8 percent since Election Day. It might seem reasonable, then, for Americans to assume the incoming Trump administration will be just fine for their personal finances. Stocks didn’t crash after Donald Trump’s election, as so many predicted. Instead, the indexes jumped into record territory. And the Federal Reserve’s December interest-rate hike didn’t discourage would-be homeowners; mortgage applications actually increased in the week that followed. Consumer confidence is up. And Trump wants Americans to know it: