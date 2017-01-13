The Wrong-Headed Putin Love-In

Even as the media, and all of Washington, buzzed with scandalous uncorroborated claims about President-elect Donald Trump's ties to the Kremlin, a lesser-noticed moment neatly illustrated another side of Trump's—or Trump-era conservatism's—Russia problem. After Marco Rubio grilled Rex Tillerson at his confirmation hearings about the secretary of state nominee's refusal to call Vladimir Putin a war criminal, Trump's Twitter legion attacked the Republican senator. High -profile Trump supporters mocked Rubio, sometimes crudely, with some followers insisting that if the Russian president is a war criminal, Barack Obama is too.