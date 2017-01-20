Newsvine

On Inauguration Day, Respect For The Office And Hope For The Nation

The Washington Post
Fri Jan 20, 2017
“PRESIDENT-ELECT TRUMP: You are about to take the most serious oath of office anyone has the privilege to take. You were not my choice, but I support and respect the office.” Those are the heartfelt words of Kit Keane, 66, of Chicago, one of many who responded when we asked readers to share their hopes and advice for incoming president Donald Trump.

