Measured Sanctuary

D.C. MAYOR Muriel E. Bowser (D), eager to show that she is prepared to stand up to the Trump administration, recently announced plans to award grant funding to advocates and defense lawyers who would represent the city’s estimated 25,000 undocumented immigrants in legal proceedings, including those faced with deportation. Protecting a vulnerable community that faces an array of legal travails is an admirable goal, and immigrants with lawyers fare better in legal proceedings than those without.

In drafting the program’s fine print, however, D.C. officials should take care: It’s not just most undocumented immigrants facing legal travails who merit protections. So do ordinary Washingtonians.