ABC News Apologizes After Editing Former Bush Spox's Praise of Sean Spicer to Sound Like Attack

Seeded by IndependentVoter View Original Article: mediaite.com
Seeded on Wed Jan 25, 2017 8:14 AM
ABC News apologized Tuesday after the Monday night edition of Nightline edited a quote from former George W. Bush press secretary Ari Fleischer in a way that made it appear that he was more critical of current White House press secretary Sean Spicer than he actually was.

