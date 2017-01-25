ABC News apologized Tuesday after the Monday night edition of Nightline edited a quote from former George W. Bush press secretary Ari Fleischer in a way that made it appear that he was more critical of current White House press secretary Sean Spicer than he actually was.
ABC News Apologizes After Editing Former Bush Spox's Praise of Sean Spicer to Sound Like Attack
