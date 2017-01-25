President Trump reportedly has decided to retain FBI Director James Comey, though no official announcement has been made by the White House.
If Comey is indeed staying on, that will be disappointing news to some — notably supporters of Hillary Clinton who blame Comey (along with Vladimir Putin) for her defeat — but also other disinterested critics of Comey’s actions during last year’s presidential campaign. But it’s the right outcome.
Even Comey's Critics Should Be Glad He's Staying
Seeded on Wed Jan 25, 2017 9:32 AM
