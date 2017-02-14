Congressional Republicans are finding it increasingly difficult to defend President Trump after a tempestuous start to his term that has stoked frustration, fatigue and fear on Capitol Hill.
Some are at a loss for words when asked about Trump’s unorthodox national security decisions. Others strain to sidestep current stumbles in hopes that conservative legislative achievements will eventually render them irrelevant. And a growing number warn that uncertainty about West Wing staffing and such controversies as Trump’s unilateral immigration ban have detracted from their top priorities.
As Trump Stumbles, Hill Republicans Find It Harder To Defend Him
