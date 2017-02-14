Newsvine

As Trump Stumbles, Hill Republicans Find It Harder To Defend Him

Seeded by IndependentVoter View Original Article: The Washington Post
Seeded on Tue Feb 14, 2017 10:28 AM
Congressional Republicans are finding it increasingly difficult to defend President Trump after a tempestuous start to his term that has stoked frustration, fatigue and fear on Capitol Hill.

Some are at a loss for words when asked about Trump’s un­or­tho­dox national security decisions. Others strain to sidestep current stumbles in hopes that conservative legislative achievements will eventually render them irrelevant. And a growing number warn that uncertainty about West Wing staffing and such controversies as Trump’s unilateral immigration ban have detracted from their top priorities.

