As Trump Stumbles, Hill Republicans Find It Harder To Defend Him

Congressional Republicans are finding it increasingly difficult to defend President Trump after a tempestuous start to his term that has stoked frustration, fatigue and fear on Capitol Hill.

Some are at a loss for words when asked about Trump’s un­or­tho­dox national security decisions. Others strain to sidestep current stumbles in hopes that conservative legislative achievements will eventually render them irrelevant. And a growing number warn that uncertainty about West Wing staffing and such controversies as Trump’s unilateral immigration ban have detracted from their top priorities.