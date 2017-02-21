Newsvine

IndependentVoter

About Articles: 8 Seeds: 2399 Comments: 28449 Since: Aug 2007

Anyone Home in Trumpville?

Current Status: Blessed (1)
Seeded by IndependentVoter View Original Article: SOURCE FAVICONThe Washington Post
Seeded on Tue Feb 21, 2017 8:51 AM
Discuss:
Article Photo

IN NORMAL times, the State Department holds a daily briefing, like the White House, to respond to urgent developments around the globe. But there hasn’t been one in weeks. Secretary of State Rex Tillerson is now on his first trip abroad, but no permanent deputy has been nominated. Hard-working government officials are holding down posts in an acting capacity, but hundreds of vital sub-Cabinet appointments have not been made. President Trump boasts of a “fine-tuned machine,” but his government halls are more echo than beehive.

keyboard shortcuts:    V vote up article    J next comment    K previous comment

In these nations:

Comments are loading…

Code of Honor