Signaling Discord, Russia and U.S. Clash Over Syria in Security Council Vote

UNITED NATIONS — Russia and the Trump administration clashed in a vote at the United Nations Security Council for the first time on Tuesday as the Kremlin vetoed a measure backed by the Americans that would have punished Syria for using chemical weapons.

While the Russians had long signaled their intent to block the resolution, which was supported by dozens of countries, including the United States, the clash offered insights into the big divides that remain between the Kremlin and Mr. Trump, who has vowed to improve ties.